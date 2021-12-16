Male fatally shot in chest in southeast Houston

article

Police officers in southeast Houston heard a gunshot and then discovered a male wounded in a parking lot, officials say.

The deadly shooting occurred in the 6600 block of Madrid around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The officers were down the street working on a previous report when they heard the gunshot, police say.

The officers began searching the area on foot and found a male with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say the officers rendered aid until HFD arrived and took over life-saving measures. The man did not survive his injuries.

There is no description of a suspect at this time.

There are surveillance cameras in the area, and police will review the video.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

