Making the Case: The right to bond and how it works

More than 150 Harris County residents were allegedly killed by people who were free on multiple felony or PR bonds in 2021.

The issue is a huge concern among residents and lawmakers in Austin have also made it a priority to reform the bail system.

Pointing fingers at who is to blame have been going on for months as elected officials blame lenient judges and those in the court system say they're simply abiding by the law.

So to better understand how this process works, The News Edge legal analyst Charles Adams dives into the topic.

