Making the Case: The right to bond and how it works

With our continued coverage of crime and public safety in the Houston area and many arrested bonding out, FOX 26 speaks to former police officer, judge, and attorney Charles ‘Big Angry’ Adams to learn more on this trend and how the bond system exactly works.

HOUSTON - More than 150 Harris County residents were allegedly killed by people who were free on multiple felony or PR bonds in 2021. 

The issue is a huge concern among residents and lawmakers in Austin have also made it a priority to reform the bail system. 

Suspects out on bond have killed more than 150 people in Harris County

In Harris County, no fewer than 113 defendants charged with capital murder - have been inexplicably granted bond and released back onto our streets pending trial.

Pointing fingers at who is to blame have been going on for months as elected officials blame lenient judges and those in the court system say they're simply abiding by the law. 

RELATED: In-depth look at 142 defendants free from jail on multiple felony and/or PR bonds who are now accused killers

So to better understand how this process works, The News Edge legal analyst Charles Adams dives into the topic. 

