In-depth look at 142 defendants free from jail on multiple felony and/or PR bonds who are now accused killers

The Texas constitution gives judges the right to deny bond to defendants charged with capital murder. But some district court judges are granting bond to capital murder suspects at an unprecedented and alarming rate.

"I would love for someone to go back in time and tell me if they’ve ever seen numbers like this," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

There are more than 100 Harris County capital murder defendants free from jail on bond. At least three of them are accused of committing additional murders.

"That’s about as inane and defies logic as I’ve ever seen in my career," Kahan said.

Let’s take a look at the 142 defendants free from jail on multiple felony and/or PR bonds, who are now accused of taking the lives of 156 Harris County residents.

Of the 142 defendants turned accused killers, 58 of them are now charged with capital murder.

"You’re getting up to nearly one-third of the cases that are now either facing life in prison without parole or the death sentence," said Kahan.

Many defendants free on multiple bonds, who go on to allegedly commit murder, are now wanted fugitives. Like 19-year-old Carlos Carrizales.

Police say he shot and killed a man in the 4000 block of Hollister last October,

"This guy is out on three bonds in 2021," Kahan said. "All for unlawfully carrying a weapon. Granted they are misdemeanors, but I think that’s sending a trend, three in one year."

Also, on the run is 25-year-old Rudy Ventura, he’s charged with capital murder.

Police say last October, Ventura shot and killed two people and injured a third in the 10900 block of Bissonnet.

"How many others are out there, that have forfeited their bond and are now wanted?" said Kahan.