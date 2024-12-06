Major crash involving propane trucks in Cleveland, SkyFOX at the scene

SkyFOX is over the scene of a major crash involving two trucks in the Cleveland-area.

No details have been released. However, SkyFOX flew above the scene where it appeared two vehicles and two propane trucks crashed into each other.

The two vehicles seem to be wedged between the back of one truck and the front of the other.

There have been no reports on injuries at this time.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article as more information is released.