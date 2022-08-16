Major accident shuts down portion of Highway 6 in Sugar Land

article

At least one person is dead following a reported head-on collision in Sugar Land on Tuesday evening.

The Sugar Land Police Department said the crash occurred on the overpass of Highway 6 that travels over U.S. 90 Alternate.

Officials said two vehicles were involved in the crash, one was traveling southbound while the other was traveling northbound.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the overpass will be closed for several hours while officials investigate.