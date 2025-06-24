Magnolia resident accused of shooting utility worker

article

The Brief A utility worker was shot multiple times by a resident in Magnolia, Montgomery County, on Tuesday afternoon. The condition of the utility worker and the identities of those involved are currently unknown. The circumstances leading to the shooting and any potential charges are still under investigation.



Montgomery County deputies responded after a utility worker was reportedly shot by a resident in Magnolia on Tuesday afternoon.

Resident Shoots Utility Worker

What we know:

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene around 1:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 19000 block of Rustic Lane.

They arrived to find that a disturbance between a resident and a utility worker ultimately led to the resident firing multiple shots, striking the worker.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Detectives, Crime Scene Investigators, and representatives of the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office investigated the scene.

What we don't know:

The condition of the utility worker was not included in the release.

Neither the identity of the resident nor the worker has been released.

Officials have not commented on what led to the shooting, and have not mentioned charges against either party.

What's next:

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing.