Magnolia apartment residents shocked by soaring water bills as Aqua Texas defends rate hikes

The Brief Residents at a Magnolia apartment complex say their water bills have more than doubled in recent months, sparking frustration and complaints across the community. Aqua Texas says interim rate increases approved by state regulators are tied to a $700 million investment in water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades. The utility has faced ongoing scrutiny over rate increases, regulatory disputes and environmental concerns as customers across the Houston-area suburbs report higher costs.



Residents in fast-growing suburban communities like Magnolia and Spring may want to pay close attention to who provides their water service — and how much it could cost. Tenants at a Magnolia apartment complex are reporting dramatic increases in their monthly water bills, with some saying charges have more than doubled. The complaints come as Aqua Texas seeks to recover hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure investments through higher rates approved on an interim basis by state regulators.

Why Aqua Texas customers are paying higher water bills in Magnolia, Spring

What they're saying:

A woman, who asked not to be identified, lives in a one-bedroom apartment at the Retreat of Magnolia. Her water usage bill for May was $68.33. For June, it's $162.71.

"It's really frustrating," she told us.

She says she learned from a Facebook page for residents, she's far from alone.

Other residents report a huge spike in their water bill.

A manager at the complex referred FOX 26 to Aqua Texas for response.

Aqua Texas has been pushing for major rate increases to recover nearly 700 million in infrastructure investments.

The water company has found itself the target of regulatory financial and environmental disputes.

FOX 26 first reported on Aqua Texas' substantial increases in July 2025.

Several residents in Candlelight Hills in Spring told us about huge increases in their water bills.

The other side:

Aqua Texas sent us this response:

"At Aqua Texas, it’s our mission to protect and provide Earth’s most essential resource, water. We must continue to modernize and upgrade our water and wastewater treatment plants, wells, pipelines, and related infrastructure. Last summer, Aqua Texas filed its first request for a statewide water and wastewater base rate change in 20 years, and interim rates were granted by the Public Utility Commission (PUC) in March of this year. These interim rates are subject to refund once a final order is issued.

We recognize that rate increases are never welcome. However, these rates reflect the $700 million dollar investment required to maintain reliable service, replace aging infrastructure and meet regulatory and environmental standards. Aqua Texas remains committed to transparency throughout the regulatory process and to providing safe, dependable water and wastewater service to the communities we serve.

Our customers can find more information on our rate request at www.aquawater.com/txratecase."