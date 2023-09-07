Lone Star College recently partnered with Houston METRO to launch bus routes and discounted programs to help students navigate their college experience more easily.

It is now possible for students attending the Houston North Fallbrook, Houston North Greenspoint, Houston North Victory, North Harris, and University Park campuses to obtain a METRO discounted fare card.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

In addition to half-price rides for $.60 instead of $1.25, students get free transfers between services for up to three hours. The discounted cost for Park & Ride will depend on where you board.

"Lone Star College establishes community partnerships to create workable solutions to important issues, such as transportation, that impact our students and have the potential to impede their academic goals," said Art Murillo, LSC Board of Trustees Vice Chair and Senior Public Engagement Representative for METRO. "Houston METRO offers Lone Star College students reliable transportation to and from campus, having a lasting impact on them and our community."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

With this initiative, LSC and Houston Metro aim to tackle transportation barriers that hinder students' success.

"Riding METRO gives me the ability to continue taking classes, and I do not have to worry about how I am going to pass my classes and earn my degree," said Dominique Tanner, LSC-University Park student. "This program has been an excellent opportunity for me when my ability to get to and from school is limited."

SUGGESTED: Student loan repayments will be starting again soon: Here's how to get it done

LSC students can obtain their discounted METRO fare card at:

LSC-Houston North Fallbrook and LSC-Houston North Greenspoint, Student Services front counter

LSC-Houston North Victory, front counter

LSC-North Harris, Student Resource Center (Academic Building 102)

LSC-University Park Information and Visitors Center