Low level drug offenders in Harris County to avoid arrest pending lab testing, DA says

article

Most Harris County defendants found to be in possession of four grams or less of suspected narcotics will soon avoid arrest.

FOX 26 has confirmed Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg has issued a directive to local law enforcement agencies asking that officers refrain from taking suspects into custody for possessing what is considered a relatively small amount of illegal drugs.

SUGGESTED: SHOOTING AT HOUSTON FAMILY DOLLAR PARKING LOT: Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

The policy will not apply to defendants accused of a violent offense or other if considered "a significant concern for public safety exists."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

"All PCS cases involving possession of controlled substances whose estimated weight is less than four grams will require a lab test confirming the drug composition prior to filing," read an HCDAO memo obtained by FOX 26.

Ogg is expected to address the issue at a forthcoming press conference.