"Johnnie was just a very mild-mannered, easy-going kind of person," said Johnnie Courtney's wife, Henri Courtney.

The Courtney's have four children, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Johnnie was dealing with health issues.

"Couple of months ago, he got diagnosed with stage three throat cancer," said Johnnie's daughter, Kelley. "He fought the good fight. He rang the bell."

It was Beryl that took Johnnie's life on Monday.

"I called him about nine, I said, ‘what are you doing?’ He said, 'I'm trying to get my car papers done.' I said, ‘no, nothing is open. You need to get home,’" Henri said.

Two hours later, police say Johnnie drowned.

"He knew he had hit water. But he tried to get up on the curb, and the current slapped him against the wall, and I guess that was it for him," said Henri. "We were just devastated. I couldn't believe it, of all the stuff he's gone through, never in a million years would we have thought of this."

"The hardest part for me is knowing that I can't go in there, and peep in, and check on him to see if he's alright," said Kelley. "He was the best dad he knew how to be. I wouldn't trade him for anything in the world."