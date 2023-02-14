article

On Valentine's Day, for the first time ever, the Harris County Clerk's office teamed up with the Heritage Society to issue express marriage licenses and perform express weddings.

Usually, people have to wait 72 hours before their marriage license is valid. But on Tuesday, that process was expedited.

Judges donated their time to be on-site, not only officiating the pop-up weddings, but also waiving the 72-hour waiting period.

Couples had the option to be married inside the chapel for $160, by the bandstand kiosk, or Jane Ellen's tree for $60. People we spoke with say this collaboration allowed them to elevate their courthouse weddings.

"Our initial plan was to just do a courthouse wedding and when they gave us this as an option, we were happy to take it," said Cleta Johnson who tied the knot.

The Harris County Clerk's office issued nearly 200 Valentine's Day marriage licenses county-wide.