Louisiana girl, 14, died when tree fell on her home during Hurricane Laura

The National Hurricane Center said Laura made landfall in southwestern Louisiana near Cameron around 1 a.m. August 27.

Officials say the death of a teenage girl is the first fatality reported in Louisiana from Hurricane Laura.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he received a report of a 14-year-old girl who died when a tree fell on her home.

Hurricane Laura made landfall in the state around 1 a.m. Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane. Laura is moving north through the state on Thursday morning and is forecast to move over Arkansas Thursday night.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Laura is expected to rapidly weaken but is still bringing damaging winds and flooding rainfall as it moves inland.

Laura hit the U.S. after killing nearly two dozen people on the island of Hispaniola, including 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power and caused intense flooding.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Houston.