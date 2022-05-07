Looking to beat the heat in Fort Bend County? Head to these cooling centers
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Fort Bend County is preparing to help keep residents safe as the heatwave moves through with potentially record-breaking high temperatures.
Temperatures are expected to reach the 100’s Saturday and Sunday. As a result, the county is opening up about a dozen emergency cooling centers Saturday and Sunday.
The cooling centers will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Fort Bend County officials say they strongly encourage those at high risk including children and elderly residents to stay inside these air-conditioned buildings as the heat continues.
"I advise Fort Bend County residents to prepare for the intense temperatures," said Fort Bend County Judge KP George. "I strongly encourage those who are at high risk, children, and the elderly to stay inside air-conditioned buildings during these high temperatures."
Here's a list of area libraries where you can go to cool off:
George Memorial Library
1001 Golf view Dr.
Richmond, TX 77469
Missouri City Branch Library
1530 Texas Parkway
Missouri City, TX 77489
Albert George Branch Library
9230 Gene Street
Needville, TX 77461
Sienna Branch Library
8411 Sienna Springs Blvd
Missouri City, TX 77459
Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library
8100 FM 359 South
Fulshear, TX 77441
University Branch Library
14010 University Blvd.
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Cinco Ranch Branch Library
2620 Commercial Center Blvd.
Katy, TX 77494
Sugar Land Branch Library
550 Eldridge Rd.
Sugar Land, TX 77478
First Colony Branch Library
2121 Austin Parkway
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Mamie George Branch Library
320 Dulles Avenue
Stafford, TX 77477
Mission Bend Branch Library
8421 Addicks Clodine Rd.
Houston, TX 77083
Mustang Community Center
4521 FM 521 Rd.
Fresno, TX 77545
Landmark Community Center
100 Louisiana St.
Missouri City, TX 77489