Expand / Collapse search

Looking to beat the heat in Fort Bend County? Head to these cooling centers

By
Published 
Fort Bend County
FOX 26 Houston

Looking to beat the heat in Fort Bend County? Head to these cooling centers

Temperatures are expected to reach the 100’s Saturday and Sunday. As a result, Fort Bend County is opening up about a dozen emergency cooling centers.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Fort Bend County is preparing to help keep residents safe as the heatwave moves through with potentially record-breaking high temperatures.

RELATED: Record-breaking heatwave possible Mother's Day weekend, ERCOT urging power plants to prepare

Temperatures are expected to reach the 100’s Saturday and Sunday. As a result, the county is opening up about a dozen emergency cooling centers Saturday and Sunday. 

The cooling centers will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

ERCOT sends warning to power companies ahead of expected weekend heat

FOX 26 Reporter Matthew Seedorff has more on what officials are expecting this weekend ahead of the weekend heat that will affect much of the state.

Fort Bend County officials say they strongly encourage those at high risk including children and elderly residents to stay inside these air-conditioned buildings as the heat continues. 

"I advise Fort Bend County residents to prepare for the intense temperatures," said Fort Bend County Judge KP George. "I strongly encourage those who are at high risk, children, and the elderly to stay inside air-conditioned buildings during these high temperatures."

MORE: Record-breaking heat in Texas brings potentially dangerous warmer overnight lows

Here's a list of area libraries where you can go to cool off:

George Memorial Library
1001 Golf view Dr.
Richmond, TX 77469

Missouri City Branch Library
1530 Texas Parkway
Missouri City, TX 77489

Albert George Branch Library 
9230 Gene Street
Needville, TX 77461

Sienna Branch Library
8411 Sienna Springs Blvd
Missouri City, TX 77459

Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library 
8100 FM 359 South
Fulshear, TX 77441

University Branch Library
14010 University Blvd.
Sugar Land, TX 77479

Cinco Ranch Branch Library
2620 Commercial Center Blvd.
Katy, TX 77494               

Sugar Land Branch Library
550 Eldridge Rd.
Sugar Land, TX 77478

First Colony Branch Library
2121 Austin Parkway
Sugar Land, TX 77479    

Mamie George Branch Library
320 Dulles Avenue
Stafford, TX 77477

Mission Bend Branch Library
8421 Addicks Clodine Rd. 
Houston, TX 77083

Mustang Community Center
4521 FM 521 Rd. 
Fresno, TX 77545

Landmark Community Center
100 Louisiana St. 
Missouri City, TX 77489