Looking to beat the heat in Fort Bend County? Head to these cooling centers

Fort Bend County is preparing to help keep residents safe as the heatwave moves through with potentially record-breaking high temperatures.

RELATED: Record-breaking heatwave possible Mother's Day weekend, ERCOT urging power plants to prepare

Temperatures are expected to reach the 100’s Saturday and Sunday. As a result, the county is opening up about a dozen emergency cooling centers Saturday and Sunday.

The cooling centers will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Fort Bend County officials say they strongly encourage those at high risk including children and elderly residents to stay inside these air-conditioned buildings as the heat continues.

"I advise Fort Bend County residents to prepare for the intense temperatures," said Fort Bend County Judge KP George. "I strongly encourage those who are at high risk, children, and the elderly to stay inside air-conditioned buildings during these high temperatures."

MORE: Record-breaking heat in Texas brings potentially dangerous warmer overnight lows

Here's a list of area libraries where you can go to cool off:

George Memorial Library

1001 Golf view Dr.

Richmond, TX 77469

Missouri City Branch Library

1530 Texas Parkway

Missouri City, TX 77489

Albert George Branch Library

9230 Gene Street

Needville, TX 77461

Sienna Branch Library

8411 Sienna Springs Blvd

Missouri City, TX 77459

Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library

8100 FM 359 South

Fulshear, TX 77441

University Branch Library

14010 University Blvd.

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Cinco Ranch Branch Library

2620 Commercial Center Blvd.

Katy, TX 77494

Sugar Land Branch Library

550 Eldridge Rd.

Sugar Land, TX 77478

First Colony Branch Library

2121 Austin Parkway

Sugar Land, TX 77479

Mamie George Branch Library

320 Dulles Avenue

Stafford, TX 77477

Mission Bend Branch Library

8421 Addicks Clodine Rd.

Houston, TX 77083

Mustang Community Center

4521 FM 521 Rd.

Fresno, TX 77545

Advertisement

Landmark Community Center

100 Louisiana St.

Missouri City, TX 77489