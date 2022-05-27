Looking for some family-friendly fun in Houston? Here's some suggestions

Summer time is fun is revving up, and it’s time to put some events on your calendar that you may not know about, or you may have forgotten about!

Being the fourth-largest city in America, Houston‘s got your back for some fun in the suns The Greater Houston Moms website offers options galore!

From your 2022 Summer Camp Guide, which includes camps throughout the entire Houston area. There are overnight camps, creator camps, which include video editing, sound effects, Animation camp, YouTuber camp, arts, athletics and many more.



If you got some busy toddlers on your hand, no problem. City wide multi-day options & events are available from playtime, gymnastics, libraries, story time and just meeting new friends! Many of the events are free.

Want to beat the heat? The only way to survive this summer outdoors are with splash pads and spray parks.



The Greater Houston‘s Moms website also offers the big list of splash pads throughout the Houston area and there are plenty to enjoy.



You can also find the best kid-friendly day trips from Houston, along with Houston Museums & nature parks.



How about a day and the cool AC watching movies? Join the Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark for eight weeks of movies for kids for just $1.50 a movie. It’s happening June 15 through August 3. Participating theaters include Houston Cinemark Tinseltown 290 and XD and Cinemark Memorial City.



Outdoor movies are free throughout the Houston area. You can enjoy them weekly with many participating locations including Discovery Green City Center, Friendswood Movies in the Park, the Lawn at Memorial City and many more.



Nothing left to do now but plan your summer. Happy summer!