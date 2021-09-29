Longtime friend now charged with murdering Houston mother missing since early September

It’s been nearly a month of heartbreak for the Guillory family.

After weeks of searching, what’s believed to be 37-year-old Ashley Guillory’s skeletal remains were found in Fort Bend County Tuesday. Now her family can lay her to rest.

"I got what I wanted from the very beginning because I told everybody I wasn’t stopping until I get her back," says her husband Curtis Guillory.

The mother of three seemed to vanish after she was last seen alive by her husband on September 4, 2021, as she headed to a Saturday salon appointment with her friend of 15 years Willie Brown, 48, who investigators say was driving Mrs. Guillory’s car even after she went missing.

Mr. Guillory says police told him Tuesday night Brown led officers to his wife’s body.



"Never thought he would do nothing [sic] like this. Never thought he would harm her," he explains.

Houston Police now say before the sun came up on September 5, 2021, Mrs. Guillory was dead, killed around 2:00 a.m., according to investigators by Brown at a motel on Fondren in Southwest Houston near Highway 90 and the Beltway.

Loved ones say they believe it was drug addiction that led Brown to kill his long-time friend.

"He’s a crack head. She had our rent money and light bill money," Mr. Guillory said. "Too much money overpowered the love for his friend."

Brown has been locked up in Fort Bend County since September 12, 2021, on charges of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Aggravated Robbery, Public Intoxication, and Failure To Appear at a previous court hearing.

He’s expected to be transferred to the Harris County Jail and appear in court here in Harris County on the murder charge this week.