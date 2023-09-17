Local World War II Veteran passes away at age 99

Another member of the greatest generation has died.

World War II Veteran Harold Bradley was a Silver Star and Purple Heart veteran who in 2020 also received one of France’s highest military award-- The Legion of Honor.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Bradley was the last-known living combat tank commander in the 740th Battalion.

He was one of five veterans who was featured in a book by a German author about the war, and even has a park dedicated to him in League City.

Harold Bradley was 99-years-old.