Local woman who barely survived COVID-19 says caterer stiffed her night of big celebration party

"I had several nurses, staff, doctors, they all said this is a miracle," said Lollie Jean.

Back in 2020, Jean's loved ones feared the worst as she had COVID-19.

"There were several times we just knew she wasn't coming home," her daughter said during an interview with FOX 26 on January 2, 2021.

"I was in the hospital for six months. I was in a coma for 40 days, and three times my family prepared for a funeral for me," Jean said.

Jean says it was the power of prayer that saved her life.

"My husband decided we're going to renew our vows. Let's make a big celebration, because God answered our prayers," she said.

Jean says she hired Exquisite Taste Catering owned by Sabrina Williams and paid $4,400.

The day before the June 18 event, Williams apparently sent a text to Jean asking if she could arrive an hour earlier than planned. But instead, Jean says Williams was a no-show.

Even though it should have been open, we found Exquisite Taste Catering closed on Wednesday.

We called Williams' cell and left a message we've yet to hear back.

In a text, Jean is told she'll get her money back, but that's yet to happen.

"I just feel bad. My family paid a lot of money for this, they went through a lot to do this for me, and somebody like this can be so evil to take our money like that," Jean said.