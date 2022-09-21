Local University of Houston student adds modern twist to traditional Mexican artesenal clothes

"Traditional Clothing for the Baddies," that is the slogan for a local Salvadorian woman who is bringing the Latin culture to the modern world.

Guaraxez is an Mexican artesenal clothing boutique located at 10175 Baldwin Dr. Suite 104. Owner Fatimah wanted to find a way to express yourself by honoring her Hispanic roots.

The traditional and cultural garments have always been a staple in the Latin community. However, she wanted to modernize the look.

Her shop on the west end of Houston sells clothes, shoes, accessories for kids women and men.

