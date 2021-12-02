Local colleges, universities join in offering an on-demand sexual assault hotline

A new partnership between Texas Forensic Nurse Examiners and qualified sexual assault nurse examiners is now available on-demand to seven area universities.

"I always fought for justice and I always told my story in hopes that others would not have to endure what I went through so that victims would not have to search for resources," said Megan, Sexual Assault Survivor.

Megan, a sexual assault survivor is speaking out about the lack of resources on college campuses for victims, and how a new free service will help students at Houston's universities.

The idea of the partnership was sparked by a University of Houston student creating this on-demand service. Students tell FOX 26, they believe this issue is more pervasive than it’s believed to be.

"I think sexual assault is way bigger than the stories that are out there," said Kaelan Roche, a UH Student.

Students who use the service will be interviewed by experienced nurse examiners.

The Harris County District Attorney’s office is supporting the new program providing 165,000 from forfeiture dollars.

"The fact that we still had these forensic interviews of these most sensitive cases being handled by police, who are not necessarily trained is a gap in the system," DA Kim Ogg said.

Colleges and universities participating so far include Rice University, the University of Houston, Prairie View A&M, Houston Community College, Texas Southern University, Lee College, and the South Texas College of Law.

"I think it’s good, I think a lot of unspoken sexual assaults happen on college campus," said Precious Anyanwu, another UH Student.

The hotline to reach connects callers to the Texas Forensic Nurse Examiner Hotline at (281) 306-6893.