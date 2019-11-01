Local Papa John's offers Gerrit Cole free pizza and beer for life to stay in Houston

article

After the World Series loss, Astros' pitcher Gerrit Cole penned an open letter to his fans in a tweet, implying that he wouldn't be returning to Houston.

Local businesses aren't so keen to let him go. Papa John's Houston tweeted back that they would offer free pizza and beer for life to "sweeten the deal", tagging Karbach Brewing.

Pappa Charlie's also chimed in, offering free brisket to keep the star pitcher in H-Town.