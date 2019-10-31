Gerrit Cole thanks Astros fans in open letter

article

Houston Astros Pitcher Gerrit Cole took to Twitter to thank fans for their support over the past two years.

Cole says the loss in Game 7 was "a tough one for us and the heartbreak hasn't gotten any easier today."

Sports commentators have commented on Gerrit Cole's possible exit from the Astros with the New York Post posting a headline that says in part "Gerrit Cole already disowning Astros".

In his letter to fans, Cole says the relationship between the Astros and their fans is like no other that he knows.

Cole does end the letter noting that the Astros had a great season and the team has a lot to be proud of.

See the full letter below: