Former Conroe man charged with sexual exploitation of children to engage in sexual conduct

A former Conroe resident appeared in federal court Monday morning on charges involving minors and child pornography.

Timothy Lee Tyler, 42, is charged with sexual exploitation of children as well as distributing, receiving, and possessing child pornography.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, the indictment alleges that in 2016 Tyler "did or attempted to employ, use, persuade, induce, entice and coerce a minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of it."

On various dates in September 2020, Tyler also allegedly distributed, received, and possessed material containing child pornography.

The FBI conducted the investigation with the assistance of Montgomery County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force which is comprised of several local and federal agencies.

This case was brought forward as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative the Department of Justice launched in May 2006 to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.