Local health officials focusing on 'pop-up' clinics to help vaccinate communities

Local health officials are concerned about low turnout rate at larger vaccines sites, focusing now on community organization and businesses to help vaccinate residents.

"We’re trying to work with churches, anyone who can help set up a pop-up clinic site basically," said Dr. Persse, with the Houston Health Department.

Dr. Persse tells FOX 26, transportation or mobility issues for some residents remains a problem.

The Health Department has partnered up with local churches, non-profits, and other venues willing to host.

Dr. Iriesha Hilliard the Pastor of New Light Church tells us, it’s a method that seems to be working.

"When you can bring it right into the community, you see great numbers," said Hilliard. "I think we’ve done 18,000 shots, and we’ve hosted vaccine sites at at-least 16 different sites.

Hilliard also tells FOX 26, a familiar environment helps.

"Having it available at a church, a place where most people are accustom too attending, it takes the awkwardness out of it," said Hilliard.

Local bars are also stepping up to help like Buddy’s bar in Montrose. They’re partnering up with Legacy Wellness Bar to vaccinate residents in Montrose.

The owner, Christopher Barry, says they are there to help those who want the vaccine but need a local location.

Harris County is trying to give residents incentive to get vaccinated.

Recently, the Harris County Commissioners Court approved $250,000 to do so.

One way county officials hope to bring in residents is gift cards, but we are told the program is in its beginning phases.

"Hopefully for those who have not yet got vaccinated, that this would encourage them to come to NRG to get their vaccine and register to be a part of this giveaway," said Ryan Walsh, Executive Director of the Harris County Sports & Convention Corp.

Officials tell FOX 26, supply has now overtaken the demand.