Local health departments ask for patience as they work through appointments for second COVID-19 vaccine doses

Nearly 2 million Texans have recieved at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. About a quarter of those, have gotten both.

As providers struggle to get more vaccines to meet the demand, there's also confusion about how those who are due for a second dose will get it.

Local health departments urge patience as they work to get second doses into arms.

City of Houston

"It seems like a long time, but it's really only been a month since we started getting weekly shipments," said Porfirio Villareal, spokesperson, Houston Health Department.

He adds those needing their second dose will get a call within two days of when they're due for their next shot.

"Only call us if we have not called you and it is within 48 hours of the due date," Villarreal explained.

On Tuesday, the city also began sending personalized links, which gives people the option to schedule their appointment online.

Harris County

Up to two days after getting the first dose, Harris County Public Health will remind individuals via call, email, or text of when they'll need to get their second dose.

Then, as the second vaccination date approaches, they'll get another notification.

"When you get 24 to 28 days out [after the first dose], you will recieve a notice that it is time for you to start scheduling your second dose," Mac McClendon, Director, Harris County Public Health and Environmental Services.

People can register online or over the phone.

Fort Bend County

Fort Bend Health and Human Services will also call or email if you need a second dose.

"You'll receive an email or a phone call letting you know when your appointment is scheduled. Please be aware the call is going to come from an unknown number or a private number," said Rita Obi, spokesperson, Fort Bend Health and Human Services.

Who has been vaccinated?

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 526,000 Texans have gotten both doses. More than half are between 16 and 49-years-old.

According to the Department of State Health Services, 28 percent of those people are White, 4 percent are Black, about 10 percent are Hispanic, and 41 percent unknown.

In Harris County, Hispanics make up about 44 percent of the total population but only 19 percent of those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

"Hispanics have paid a high price. 55 percent of the deaths in Houston have been among Hispanics," Villarreal noted.

However, he believes, at least locally, the vaccine administration will become more equitable across racial and ethnic groups once providers can move past the 1A and 1B priority groups.

"If you look at the healthcare workers, the healthcare professionals, minorities are also disproportionately not represented in that workforce," he added.

Villarreal says the Houston Health Department plan to host vaccination sites at multiservice centers, WIC centers, and other community-based facilities. This will make sure those hardest hit by COVID-19 in the Black and Hispanic communities have the opporutnity to be vaccinated. He believes this will likely begin in March or April as manufacturers are able to keep up with the demand for vaccines and more of them are approved.

As for the Harris County, McClendon tells FOX 26, they have a randomized process to register and be selected for the vaccine that helps make the process more equitable.



The CDC issued new guidelines about the length of time permitted between the first and second dose. They advise people to stick to the recommendations set by the manufacturers, however, it can be extended up to 42 days or six weeks.