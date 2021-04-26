Local gun sales skyrocket as state, federally elected officials debate bills

Local gun shops echoing a national trend, they say gun purchases are on the rise and there is not a specific demographic purchasing these guns, it’s a wide variety.

"We’ve had quite a big increase year to date even month to date," said Mike Jaster, Athena Gun Club. "For example, year to date we are up about 50 percent."

Multiple factors are impacting guns sales across the nations.

Jaster says they’ve seen an increase in first-time gun owners.

"It’s people all across the spectrum who want to protect themselves or they want to exercise their 2nd amendment right to bear arms and enjoy their firearms," said Jaster.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

Shops attributing the change in behavior to the pandemic, social unrest, and the change in administrations.

President Biden addressed gun control earlier this month, asking the justice department to investigate issue like ghost guns, that are essentially kits. Stabilizing braces, that can turn a pistol into a short-barreled rife, and red flag legislation.

"Whenever an administration starts speaking about gun control, you see sales go up," said Jaster.

Jaster said with the rise in gun sales, his shop has also seen a rise in training.

Jill Switzer, with the non-profit Texas Gun Sense, tells FOX 26, they are not anti-gun, but they do believe relaxing regulations will only mean trouble.

"We’ve been concerned from the very beginning over access to deadly means for suicides, domestic violence, along with people staying home and stressed," said Switzer.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

As states are debating local gun legislation, like the constitutional carry law here in the state.

The bill approved by the Texas House will be considered by a newly formed Senate Committee later this week.

The Supreme Court also made a major announcement Monday, saying they will take up a case out of New York that deals with carrying a concealed weapon outside the home for self-defense.