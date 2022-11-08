Democrat incumbent Lizzie Fletcher has won reelection as U.S. House Representative for Texas's 7th congressional district, beating out her opponent Republican Johnny Teague.

She first won office in 2019 after defeating nine-term Republican incumbent John Culberson by five percentage points.

Prior to taking office, Fletcher worked as a lawyer. While serving as Congresswoman, she has served on the House Committee on Energy & Commerce and on the House Science, Space & Technology Committee.