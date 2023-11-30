As severe storms approach southeast Texas, schools in the area are taking measures to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Deer Park ISD

Deer Park ISD posted on Twitter that school will continue normally, but some campus activities like field trips and outdoor events such as sporting events have been canceled.

Aldine ISD

Aldine ISD announced that after-school and extracurricular activities have been canceled.

As a result of the severe weather forecast, Bellaire City has canceled its annual Holiday in the Park at Bellaire Town Square.

There will still be a Snow Day in Bellaire Town Square on Dec. 30 at 9 a.m.

Event coordinators released a statement:

Out of an abundance of caution, we’re sad to announce we have cancelled Holiday in the Park due to the severe weather forecast for Thursday. The safety of our participants and staff is our top priority.

Don’t worry! We have a fun Snow Day planned for you on December 30 at 9 am in Bellaire Town Square! We’ll keep you posted on the details.

We will continue to update this list as more closures happen.