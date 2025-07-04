Lightning strike damages family's home in Montgomery

The Brief A lightning strike hit a family’s home in Montgomery, Texas, sparking a fire. The incident caused an explosion and injured a firefighter. Neighbors described hearing a loud boom and seeing heavy smoke.



A lightning strike hit a family’s home in Montgomery sparking a fire and causing an explosion and injuring a firefighter.

Lightning strike damages home

What we know:

This happened around 3PM Thursday along Dandelion Way.

Neighbors described hearing a loud boom, saw heavy smoke and called 911. Some said it was scary.

"Very shocking, very fortunate," said neighbor Curtis Doyle.

"I feel terrible for our neighbors, but they weren’t home, which is good because it was just a devastating experience," said neighbor Mary Ann Doyle.

No one was home at the time, but the damage was significant.

Neighbors say this is the second home in the neighborhood that's been struck by lightning within the last few months.

They also say they've been experiencing some electrical difficulties since this recent fire.

Firefighter injured on scene

What we know:

Firefighters said as crews walked up the driveway, an explosion blew the garage door open, striking one of the firefighters. Thankfully, all the firefighters were okay, and they were able to get the fire under control in about 25 minutes.

"I was totally blown away when I pulled up to the street and saw it," said Mary Ann Doyle. "Someone told me it was lightning and I thought, oh my gosh, you never think this is something that could happen."

Katy family lost everything after lightning strike sparks fire at apartment building