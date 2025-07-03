Katy family lost everything after lightning strike sparks fire at apartment building

The Brief A lightning strike damaged an apartment building in Katy on Sunday. Many residents are without a place to live. One family says they lost everything and the community is stepping up to help.



Many people are without a place to live after a lightning strike caused a massive fire at an apartment building in Katy.

What we know:

This happened on Sunday afternoon at the Grand Fountain Apartments.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire, but there was extensive damage to one of the buildings.

No one was hurt, but 22 apartment units were impacted. Everyone inside was displaced.

While crews clean up the mess, the American Red Cross is helping those displaced.

Family lost everything in fire

What they're saying:

A woman said the lightning struck her family's apartment while her three kids were home.

Her son described the scary moment when the lightning hit. He said they felt a rumble and then smelled smoke.

"We felt the lightning hit the roof and saw the flash and the lights flicker. We felt it, didn’t know what it was or what happened," said Tracewill Ngoh. "We smelled smoke five or ten minutes later and ran out downstairs."

"I lost everything because I was on the third floor, so everything is gone," said Wartrace Timben Mbaku. "It’s really sad."

Community steps up to help

What we know:

"They stepped up to help us without us asking them. We really do appreciate them," said Mbaku.

"It’s been really helpful to receive a lot of support, especially people who go to our school. We go to Seven Lakes. They’ve been helpful, showing us love, giving us clothes," said Ngoh.