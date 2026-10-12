Liberty County: Parents charged with murder following August RV fire that killed their own children

The Brief Two parents have been charged with murder in connection to an RV fire that took the life of their own children. According to the Liberty County Fire Marshal's Office, 39-year-old Matthew Allen Chambers and 30-year-old Meagan Michelle Herrod were each charged with two counts of murder. Bonds were set at $500,000 for each charge, so both parents' total bond were set at $1 million each.



Two parents have been charged with murder in connection to an RV fire that took the life of their own children.

Parents charged in deadly Liberty County RV fire

What we know:

According to the Liberty County Fire Marshal's Office, 39-year-old Matthew Allen Chambers and 30-year-old Meagan Michelle Herrod were each charged with two counts of murder.

Matthew Allen Chambers (left) and Meaghan Michelle Herrod (right) | Source: Liberty County Jail records

According to the Liberty County Fire Marshal's Office, the children were three and four years old.

The backstory:

Officials said they received two calls about an RV fire that occurred on August 11 on County Road 3819 in Liberty County in the Cleveland area.

When firefighters arrived, they found two child siblings dead inside the RV.

Bonds were set at $500,000 for each charge, so both parents' total bond was set at $1 million each.