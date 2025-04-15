Liberty County Jail ordered to shut down following recent fire, jail riot

The Brief The Liberty County Jail has been ordered to shut down by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. According to a statement, the order is to address non-compliance issues in the jail. Liberty County officials said they will "take the necessary steps to bring the Liberty County Jail back into compliance with jail standards."



The Liberty County Jail has been ordered to shut down following a recent fire earlier this month and a jail riot that occurred at the end of February.

What we know:

According to a statement from the Liberty County Attorney's Office, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards issued a second amended remedial order addressing non-compliance issues in the jail and ceasing all operations.

The statement said the order will become effective 15 days after the date of service.

What we don't know:

The statement did not say what type of repairs that will need to take place. However, FOX 26 reported about a fire that occurred in the jail earlier this month as well as a riot that occurred in February.

What they're saying:

Liberty County officials said, "Liberty County will use this time to take necessary steps to bring the Liberty County Jail back into compliance with jail standards. At this time, the Liberty County Sheriff's Office is working diligently to relocate all inmates to other contracted facilities so that we may facilitate repairs. Liberty County takes this issue seriously and will work closely with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards to ensure the health and safety of staff, inmates, and the community moving forward."