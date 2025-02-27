Liberty County Jail inmates incited riot, now under control: law enforcement reports

The Brief Liberty County Jail inmates incited a riot after a shake-down was conducted Thursday morning. According to authorities, it was contained into two dorms inside the jail. They regained control of one dorm quickly, but the other one did not cooperate. Around 40 inmates were involved within both dorms. Law enforcement had to use tear gas in order to get the inmates to comply in the last dorm.



There is a heavy police presence being reported at the Liberty County Jail for a reported riot on Thursday, according to law enforcement.

Liberty County Sheriff's Office officials held a press conference after they were able to get the situation under control.

Riot reported at Liberty County Jail

What we know:

According to Lieutenant John Bennett, two shake-downs were being conducted within two of the dorms. The search got out of and inmates began causing a ruckus which soon escalated.

Authorities report the inmates started busting windows and covering them so law enforcement couldn't see inside. Deputies in the jail realized they were outnumbered, so they evacuated to control the jail. Inmates began tying clothes and sheets together to lock the doors and keep deputies out.

Lt. Bennett says inmates took over two dorms. He says law enforcement were able to get one dorm with 21 inmates back under control quickly.

The second dorm was more agitated, he reports, with four to five main instigators involved. Some inmates cooperated, but others did not and were locking the doors with sheets to keep the authorities out.

At some point, law enforcement said they were able to make entry through a slot in the door and used tear gas to get the inmates to calm down. They were able to get inmates to lay down and cooperate after they entered.

Two inmates were reportedly injured. One inmate, who was a main instigator, was taken to the hospital and is still there receiving treatment. A second inmate had to be treated but has since returned to the jail.

At this time, all inmates are secure.

The jail is assessing damage and is working to see if inmates will need to be transferred due to damage. Around six windows' inside panes were busted by inmates.

Texas Rangers, Texas DPS, and other local law enforcement were also at the jail to assist.

According to Lt. Bennett, 44 inmates were involved within both dorms with 21 and 23 people in each one.

None of the jail staff were injured in the riot.

What's next:

Five people will possibly be charged for the incident, says Lt. Bennett. There could be more charges filed after the investigation.

Liberty County officials will identify all inmates and a call line will be set up for families to check on family members who are at the jail.