The Brief A bomb threat prompted the evacuation of the Brazoria County Courthouse and surrounding areas in Angleton. The all-clear was given around 1 p.m. The sheriff's office says no dangerous materials or devices were found.



The all-clear has been given after a bomb threat prompted the evacuation of the Brazoria County Courthouse and Downtown Angleton on Thursday morning.

All-clear lifted after Angleton bomb threat

What we know:

The sheriff's office says multiple sweeps were performed in the area and no materials or devices were found that would pose a threat to the community.

They say there is no ongoing threat, and the evacuation has been lifted.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear who made the bomb threat.

Bomb threat prompts evacuation, investigation

The backstory:

The county said the courthouse was evacuated as a precaution due to a bomb threat on Thursday morning. Officials said they received a call warning that two bombs were placed in vehicles near the parking lot.

The sheriff's office said the Downtown Angleton area – approximately two-miles surrounding the courthouse – were also advised to evacuate as a precaution. Several road closures were also in effect, and the public was asked to avoid the area.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies worked together to sweep the area and clear the scene.

What they're saying:

"We understand today’s events caused concern, and we appreciate the patience and cooperation of our community," said Sheriff Bo Stallman said in a statement. "We are grateful for the swift response of all law enforcement agencies who worked together to keep everyone safe."