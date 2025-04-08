The Brief Five correctional officers were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at Liberty County Jail. Liberty County Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire originated from the ballast of a light fixture in an office. Several inmates had to be moved to the east end of the building due to large amounts of smoke. The fire was extinguished in about 35 to 40 minutes by fire officials.



The Liberty County Fire Marshal's Office has released more information about a fire that broke out at the Liberty County Jail on Monday evening.

Fire at Liberty County Jail

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, deputies and the county fire department were called around 9:30 p.m. to the jail at 2400 Beaumont Avenue.

Officials report a fire broke out at the west end of the building. Inmates in dorms closest to the fire were quickly moved by deputies and correctional officers to the east end of the building as large amounts of smoke began to grow.

The City of Liberty Fire Department worked quickly and efficiently to put out the fire.

It was soon contained to an office at the west end of the jail. The fire took about 35 to 40 minutes to be extinguished by fire officials.

Five correctional officers were taken to the Liberty and Dayton emergency rooms by Liberty EMS. They were soon treated and released from the hospital.

Liberty County authorities originally reported the fire might have been started by inmates. However, the fire marshal's office investigated the cause and determined the fire began in an office from the ballast of a light fixture.