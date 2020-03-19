Legacy Community Health COVID-19 satellite clinics test almost 300 people

article

Legacy Community Health tested 283 total people for coronavirus on Thursday.

Legacy will test only those who screen positive, which includes people who are experiencing symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other respiratory conditions and have either traveled recently, domestic or international or had contact with anyone diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19.

Legacy continues to see patients and is working to help them understand ways to stem the spread of this virus through educational information online, over the phone and in-person. Telemedicine for psychiatry and therapy patients has begun, and certain adult medicine appointments will roll out soon.

Anyone, patient or not, who has questions about testing for COVID-19 can call the Legacy contact center in Houston at 832-548-5000 or in Beaumont at 409-242-2525.

