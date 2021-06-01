Lee Brice to headline Houston’s 2021 virtual Freedom Over Texas

article

Houston’s annual Freedom Over Texas Fourth of July celebration will be held virtually for one more year.

Lee Brice will headline the show that will feature a lineup of entertainers via live broadcast.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

The event will also feature performances by Jimmie Allen, Brian Jack and the Zydeco Gamblers, and Alanis Sophia Sanchez.

The public will be able to view a fireworks show from neighborhood parks, including Eleanor Tinsley Park.

The annual celebration typically features a festival and live performances along Buffalo Bayou in Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks. Last year, Freedom Over Texas was held virtually, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with musical performances and a fireworks finale.

Freedom Over Texas will be held on July 4 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP