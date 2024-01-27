League City police chase: 19-year-old arrested, police searching for two others

League City police arrested a 19-year-old suspect who was involved in a brief chase on Saturday.

Fidel Salinas Jr. faces Evading Arrest or Detention with a Vehicle, Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle, and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instruments charges. The total bond for all three charges is $32,500.

According to police, on Saturday around 4:14 p.m., the League City Police Department (LCPD) received an alert about a stolen license plate from Houston, now attached to a gray Dodge Charger. The car was seen going northbound on the South Gulf Freeway feeder road from W FM 646.

LCPD officer found the Dodge in the parking lot of Candlewood Suites at 2350 South Gulf Freeway around 4:40 p.m. The police turned on their emergency lights to stop the Dodge and the car attempted to flee.

Police say a brief chase began and the Dodge, which was driven by Salinas Jr. came to a stop on a sidewalk near the retention pond north of Hampton Inn. Salinas got out of the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot but was arrested by the pursuing officer between the feeder road and the main lanes of the freeway.

Fidel Salinas, Jr.

A second Hispanic man in all black also exited the Dodge near the Hampton Inn along with a third Hispanic man, described as heavy-set and wearing all green.

Responding officers established a perimeter in an attempt to locate the suspects. Despite the search, with Pearland Police Department officers with a K9 unit and UTMB officers, the men were not found, and the search ended at 7 p.m.

League City investigators also learned the Dodge was reported stolen from Houston on Friday. Officers reported criminal instruments and tools commonly used in auto thefts within the vehicle.

The Dodge was towed to the League City Police Department for evidence processing, as the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident, including the identities of the other two suspects involved, is asked to contact the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.