Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Polk County, San Jacinto County
20
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM CST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:30 PM CST, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:34 PM CST, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:02 PM CST, Liberty County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:06 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:16 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:45 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:48 AM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM CST, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:43 AM CST, Calhoun County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:14 PM CST until MON 8:45 PM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 9:30 AM CST until WED 9:46 PM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 AM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:16 AM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:30 AM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County

Houston shooting: 1 teen still in critical condition after shot near Hillcroft

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police reveal one of the teens involved in a shooting on Friday is still in critical condition.

A 19-year-old male remains in the hospital after being shot in the upper extremities while he was riding as a passenger in a vehicle.

Police report on Friday around 12:20 a.m. that four teens ages 18 and 19 were driving to a Denny's in southwest Houston after bowling in Humble. While on the highway, the driver said a Toyota was driving behind them fast and staying right on their SUV.

RELATED: 3 Houston teens shot in SUV on Southwest Freeway near Hillcroft

The driver of the SUV with the teens said the Tundra pulled up on the passenger side and the Tundra driver rolled their window down. The teens did the same and after a few words were exchanged, the driver of the Tundra began shooting, police report.

Authorities say two women, ages 18 and 19, were shot and were released from the hospital on Saturday. The driver of the SUV was not shot.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

So far, police have not arrested a suspect. They are still searching for the driver who was only described as a middle-aged Hispanic male. Police believe there was a passenger in the truck.

If you have any tips, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.