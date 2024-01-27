Houston shooting: 1 teen still in critical condition after shot near Hillcroft

Houston police reveal one of the teens involved in a shooting on Friday is still in critical condition.

A 19-year-old male remains in the hospital after being shot in the upper extremities while he was riding as a passenger in a vehicle.

Police report on Friday around 12:20 a.m. that four teens ages 18 and 19 were driving to a Denny's in southwest Houston after bowling in Humble. While on the highway, the driver said a Toyota was driving behind them fast and staying right on their SUV.

The driver of the SUV with the teens said the Tundra pulled up on the passenger side and the Tundra driver rolled their window down. The teens did the same and after a few words were exchanged, the driver of the Tundra began shooting, police report.

Authorities say two women, ages 18 and 19, were shot and were released from the hospital on Saturday. The driver of the SUV was not shot.

So far, police have not arrested a suspect. They are still searching for the driver who was only described as a middle-aged Hispanic male. Police believe there was a passenger in the truck.

If you have any tips, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.