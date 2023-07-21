Lazarus Energy looking for Houston end-of-summer paid interns

Even though summer is winding down, Houston students still have time to learn some skills with a paid end-of-summer internship.

The Lazarus Energy Empowerment Program is extending its end of summer internship program with a 5-week End-of-Summer Bridge program.

It is designed to engage students between the end of many summer programs and the start of school. The company will pay $13 an hour.

The program introduces students to the energy industry, helps students develop soft skills, get exposure to college and career exposure, and meet with a mentor.

The program meets Tuesday and Thursdays starting next week until August 24. It requires 12 hours per week.

Students must be able to commit to regular attendance for five weeks, be a freshman or sophomore in the upcoming school year, be able to provide your own transportation to the program, be able to legally work in the U.S., and be willing to engage, among other requirements.

To learn more and apply, click here. Applications are due July 24.