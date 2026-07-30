The Brief Police report one man is dead and another critically injured after being shot in the face in northeast Houston. HPD Lieutenant Willkens says there were a lot of pistol casings found at the scene on Laura Kopppe Road. At this time, police do not know how many shooters there were or how many people were at the scene.



Houston police are trying to piece together what seems to be a chaotic shooting scene in the northeast area where one person died and another is in critical condition at the hospital.

What we know:

Lieutenant Willkens reports the incident happened after 10 p.m. Wednesday night on Laura Koppe Road near the intersection of Lockwood Drive in the Trinity/Houston Gardens neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they learned there were two male shooting victims. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lt. Willkens says the second male was shot in the face while inside of a vehicle with a friend. When the man was shot, his friend reportedly pushed him aside and drove him to the hospital.

The victim was last reported to be in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

Police say there were a lot of pistol casings at the scene.

Lt. Willkens does not believe the victim and his friend were involved in the shooting. He says its believed they were there to play dominoes.

What we don't know:

At this time, officials do not know how many shooters there were or how many people were at the scene.