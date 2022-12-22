Last-minute Christmas shopping, half of Texas men wait to get partners gift the day before survey says

If you haven't finished your Christmas shopping yet, you're cutting it really close!

Buying gifts for this time of year can be stressful and in Texas, a recent survey revealed just how much people avoid the task. CouponBirds conducted a survey and found that 40% of men in Texas, or more than 2 million, wait until Christmas Eve to buy their significant other's presents. But no worries, 33% of women find themselves in the same situation.

SUGGESTED: Holiday shipping fears: Survey finds nearly 8 in 10 Americans had deliveries stolen

People can approach the holiday in many different ways. Some are ahead of the game (what's that like?) and did their shopping months ago in September and have been preparing since the summer it seems. Other people get their shipping done when the Black Friday deals are buzzing and towards the beginning of December, while the one group waits until the last minute out of forgetfulness or just being lazy.

CouponBirds revealed 54% of people admitted buying their partner a Christmas gift caused them anxiety because of the many variables that could go wrong.

"You don’t need to spend a lot to make your partner feel treasured. Sometimes it really is the little things that count," says Tricia Smith of CouponBirds.

The survey also said one in three people admitted having secretly re-sold a gift given to them on Christmas and more than half of Texans simply buy gifts for themselves, because who knows you better than you?

Plus this way you don't have to concern yourself with how much money you spend on someone else and how much they spend on you.

RELATED: Here’s how you can find a PS5 for Christmas

According to the survey, 24% of couples say they keep a mental note of how much their partner spends on them at Christmas versus how much they spend on their partner. While this does take away the heart of it all, at least you can adjust your own spending by knowing. But also, with high inflation, 52% say they will be spending less on their partner this Christmas anyway the survey said.

To read the full survey report from CouponBirds, click here.