Large-scale nuclear training exercise to take place, what Houstonians need to know

In southeast Houston and Harris County, a large-scale, multi-agency nuclear incident training exercises will be taking place throughout the week.

The City of Houston says the training exercises will not pose a risk to any residents and the public should not feel frightened by the activity but is giving a heads-up beforehand.

"The training exercise will not pose any risk to area residents," Houston's Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said in a press release. "The public does not need to be alarmed by training-related activity, including the presence of military personnel and aircraft, and people in protective equipment.

The training will take place May 1 through May 5 in various locations such as in and around NRG Park and SH 288 to SH 146 and I-10 east to Highway 225, and in and around Ellington Field.

Several different agencies will be taking part in the exercises including The Department of Defense (DOD) Dept. of Energy, National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Houston PD and the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office are also expected to participate as well as various state and local law enforcement, fire, emergency management, and public health agencies.

This isn't the first time training exercises like these have happened. In fact, similar trainings have occurred in various parts of the country since 2012.

Some of these exercises will conduct operations in personal protective equipment to simulate real-life situations and include aircraft from federal and local law enforcement agencies.

"The exercise is an opportunity for participating entities to practice and enhance operational readiness to respond in the event of a nuclear incident in the United States or overseas," Houston's OEM concluded.