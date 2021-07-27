2 dead following chemical release at LyondellBasell facility in La Porte

article

Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly chemical release at a plant in La Porte.

According to Lee Woodward, City Secretary and Public Information Officer for the City of La Porte, emergency officials responded to a ‘mass casualty’ incident at the LyondellBasell facility, located at 1515 Miller Cut-Off Road.

Woodward reported that two people were killed as a result of the incident.

Woodward said the leak has been isolated and air monitoring at the facility indicates no offsite impact.

Harris County Pollution Control is on the scene to conduct air monitoring.

There is currently no shelter in place or other protective actions being recommended for the La Porte community at this time, Woodward said.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.