Lakeway Whataburger delivers over 200 meals to H-E-B workers, medical staff

During this difficult time, neighbors are stepping to help each other out.

A Whataburger in Lakeway helped deliver more than two hundred meals to H-E-B workers and Baylor Scott and White medical staff in appreciation for their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The delivery was made on Sunday, March 15.

In a thank you note, the store manager wrote Whataburger of Lakeway would like to 'thank you for all your hard work.'

"You guys and gals are on the front line and working around the clock to keep us safe," the note said in part.

