A woman was found dead hours after she fell off a boat in Lake Conroe on the Fourth of July, Montgomery County authorities say.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. According to the Montgomery County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office, the initial report was that a woman had gone overboard, and three other people were in the water trying to find her.

When emergency units responded, they found two men who had jumped overboard to try to help her, and they began searching for two other women.

A woman who had gone into the water to try to help the other woman was found safe on a dock about an hour later.

The woman who had initially gone overboard was found dead after about two hours of searching, officials say.

According to the constable’s office, two boat operators were charged for boating while intoxicated.