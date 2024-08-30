Allison's Cooking Diary: Fudgy brownies for Labor Day
HOUSTON - On this week's episode of Allison's Cooking Diary we are making fudgy brownies! Not only are the brownies decadent, but the buttercream frosting truly takes this sweet treat over the top.
You can add any color of sprinkles that you like! For Labor Day, I added red and blue. Enjoy!
Ingredients
Brownies
- 1 cup butter, melted
- ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 cups AP flour
- 2 cups granulated sugar
- 4 eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Frosting
- 1 cup softened butter
- 3 cups powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 teaspoons milk
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13 pan and set aside.
- In a large bowl, sift the cocoa powder over the melted butter and mix with an electric or hand mixer.
- Add the flour and sugar and whisk until combined. It will be clumpy, but that is okay.
- Add in the eggs and vanilla. When you mix, the batter will turn silky smooth.
- Put the brownie mixture in the greased baking dish.
- Bake for 25 minutes.
- Now, time to make the frosting. Add all of the frosting ingredients into a stand mixer and beat until smooth.
- When the brownies come out of the oven, let them cool a bit before frosting.
- Add your favorite sprinkles and enjoy!