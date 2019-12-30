La Porte man sentenced to 370 years in prison for child sex crimes

article

A La Porte man who has been described as a "27-year serial child rapist" by police has been sentenced to 370 years in prison for child sex crimes, according to the La Porte Police Department.

Buford Lloyd Crowell Jr. was arrested on December 4, 2018 for the aggravated sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl. During the initial investigation, search warrants were obtained and evidence was collected from Crowell’s residence and other properties he owned or routinely accessed. Police say evidence revealed additional child victims sexually assaulted by Crowell, spanning back decades into the early 1990s.

Crowell was found guilty on a total of seven felony counts related to crimes against children-- five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of promotion of child exploitation material.

Crowell was sentenced to 70 years each for the sexual assaults and 20 additional years for the combined counts of possession and promotion of child pornography. He is sentenced to 370 years with no chance of parole.

With the assistance of the La Porte PD Criminal Investigations Division (CID), the Harris County District Attorney’s Office opened two additional cases for aggravated sexual assault of a child, which were never prosecuted. These cases dated from June 1994 to August 2018. The additional cases brought the total number of known female victims to four.