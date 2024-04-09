The La Porte Independent School District Board of Trustees has selected the next principal for La Porte High School.

In a unanimous vote, Dr. Kade Griffin was selected.

SUGGESTED: Rice University students convert 1997 van into electric vehicle

Dr. Griffin will succeed Carlin Grammer, who recently announced his retirement.

The district says they've already begun its search for his successor at Lomax Jr. High School, where he has successfully served as principal for the past six years.

"We are excited about Dr. Griffin becoming La Porte High School’s principal," said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Walter Jackson. "He has shown his loyalty to the district while growing tremendously here as a leader. Not only are we confident in his leadership abilities, but we have also witnessed him at work for several years."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to a release, Dr. Griffin has held various roles in public education during his 19-year career, 11 of which have been in La Porte. Prior to his current role, he has also served as a teacher, football coach, instructional specialist, Assistant Principal and Associate Principal at La Porte High School. Dr. Griffin was selected as the 2022-2023 La Porte ISD Secondary Principal of the Year.

Dr. Griffin holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Houston, a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Sam Houston State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in History from Abilene Christian University.

Griffin's official start date will be in the summer, but he will spend time on the high school campus prior to then so he can meet the staff and students.