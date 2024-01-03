La Porte crime: Authorities searching for man who punched out a window

The La Porte Police Department needs your help locating a suspect who was caught on video punching out a window of a business.

According to authorities, the suspect can be seen on camera stumbling across the parking lot of a local business in the 1400 block of Sens Road, near Highway 225.

Authorities said the suspect appears to be unsteady on his feet and was likely intoxicated.

Then in the video, you can see the man punch out the window, which causes it to shatter.

If anyone recognizes this individual, please contact the La Porte Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Secretary Amy Haire at 281-842-3173 and reference case number, LPPD # 23-04024.

You may remain anonymous when providing information on this, and any other case, and there may be a cash reward available through Crime Stoppers if the individual is positively identified and charged.