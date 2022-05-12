La Marque teacher encourages many first generation college students

Tiffany Hill is the dance instructor at La Marque High School. She was a first-generation college student, so she realizes how some students really struggle with the application process.

She helped all of her senior dance students apply for their colleges of choice and 100% of them were accepted! Other students heard about this and were inspired to try as well.

Coach Hill motivated not only the dancers but football players, volleyball and basketball plus others. She helped them navigate the system since most of their parents had no knowledge of what to do.

La Marque is a small, underserved community in Galveston County, and many of the kids say they likely never would have done it without her encouragement.

Her mentoring had a positive domino effect. The students she helped were eager to help their classmates navigate the college applications.